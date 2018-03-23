Anton Yelchin's Parents Settle Lawsuit With Automaker

Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin's parents have settled their wrongful death and product liability lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler, the makers of the Jeep Grand Cherokee involved in their son's death in 2016. Yelchin was crushed by the SUV while he was in his driveway.

According to the Associated Press, the settlement between Victor and Irina Yelchin and the automaker was filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

"FCA US is pleased that we've reached an amicable resolution in this matter," Fiat Chrysler said in a statement. "The details of the settlement are confidential. We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the Yelchin family for their tragic loss."

Two years ago, Yelchin was involved in a fatal accident outside his home in California. The actor was killed after his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled backward down his driveway, pinning him between a mailbox and the security gate of his Los Angeles home. He was 27.

The actor's car was one of 1.1 million subject to a recall that was made about two months prior to the accident. Regulators said the model's gear shifters reportedly confused drivers, which caused vehicles to roll unexpectedly and led to dozens of injuries. His parents' lawsuit alleged that the gear shifters were the cause of Yelchin's death.

Yelchin's final film, Thoroughbreds, opened in theaters earlier this month.