Golden Globes 2018: 'The Post,' 'Big Little Lies' Lead Nominations

The Post, Big Little Lies, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Shape of Water are among the movies and TV series to receive multiple nominations at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Related Golden Globes 2018: 10 Biggest WTF Snubs and Surprises From 'Get Out' getting screwed to some shocking TV show and actor inclusions – our breakdown of today's nominations

In the Best Motion Picture, Drama category, Steven Spielberg's The Post will face Three Billboards, The Shape of Water, Call Me By Your Name and Dunkirk, while he Best Motion Picture, Comedy category has Lady Bird competing against Get Out, The Disaster Artist, I, Tonya and The Greatest Showman.



The Post garnered nominations in nearly every major category, including Best Motion Picture, Drama, Best Actor and Actress nods for Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, plus Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Original Score. Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri also picked up six nominations, notably for Frances McDormand in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama category.



Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water led all film nominees with seven nods: Best Motion Picture, Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Score (Alexandre Desplat), Best Actress in a Drama (Sally Hawkins), Best Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer) and Supporting Actor (Richard Jenkins).



However, the biggest surprise of the Golden Globes nominations is the inclusion of Christopher Plummer for Supporting Actor for his portrayal of J.Paul Getty in All the Money in the World, a role he took over less than a month ago after director Ridley Scott opted to cut Kevin Spacey out of the film following accusations of sexual misconduct against the actor.



In the television field, Big Little Lies racked up six nominations in the Limited Series categories, a point of categorical contention considering the HBO series announced plans for a second season. The show itself is up for Best TV Movie or Miniseries, while actresses Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman (Best Performance by an Actress), Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley (Supporting Actress) and Alexander Skarsgard (Supporting Actor) all scored nominations.



One of the contenders for Best Original Score is Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood for Phantom Thread, his fourth film working with director Paul Thomas Anderson. "It's a happy and productive partnership, one where I'm given a ridiculous amount of freedom to write music and explore ideas with him. I'm very glad to see this relationship recognized," Greenwood said in a statement.

Seth Meyers will host the 2018 Golden Globes, airing live on January 7th on NBC. On December 11th, NBC will air a two-hour special dedicated to the awards show's 75th anniversary.

See all the Golden Globe nominees below:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird



Best Director, Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post



Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly's Game



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes



Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Original Song in Motion Picture

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star”, The Star

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman



Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards

Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

John Williams, The Post

Best Foreign Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square



Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent



TV Nominations



Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown

Stranger Things

Game of Thrones

This Is Us

The Handmaid's Tale



Best Comedy Series

Black-Ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace



Best TV Miniseries or Movie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl



Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Jason Bateman, Ozark



Best Performance by an Actress in TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale



Best Performance by an Actor in TV Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will and Grace



Best Performance by an Actress in TV Series, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, G.L.O.W.

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF



Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in TV

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo



Best Performance by Supporting Actress in TV

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Miniseries or Movie

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks: The Return

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius



Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Miniseries or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies