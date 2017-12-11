Golden Globes 2018: 'The Post,' 'Big Little Lies' Lead Nominations

The Post, Big Little Lies, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Shape of Water are among the movies and TV series to receive multiple nominations at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.
In the Best Motion Picture, Drama category, Steven Spielberg's The Post will face Three Billboards, The Shape of Water, Call Me By Your Name and Dunkirk, while he Best Motion Picture, Comedy category has Lady Bird competing against Get Out, The Disaster Artist, I, Tonya and The Greatest Showman.
The Post garnered nominations in nearly every major category, including Best Motion Picture, Drama, Best Actor and Actress nods for Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, plus Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Original Score. Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri also picked up six nominations, notably for Frances McDormand in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama category.
Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water led all film nominees with seven nods: Best Motion Picture, Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Score (Alexandre Desplat), Best Actress in a Drama (Sally Hawkins), Best Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer) and Supporting Actor (Richard Jenkins).
However, the biggest surprise of the Golden Globes nominations is the inclusion of Christopher Plummer for Supporting Actor for his portrayal of J.Paul Getty in All the Money in the World, a role he took over less than a month ago after director Ridley Scott opted to cut Kevin Spacey out of the film following accusations of sexual misconduct against the actor.
In the television field, Big Little Lies racked up six nominations in the Limited Series categories, a point of categorical contention considering the HBO series announced plans for a second season. The show itself is up for Best TV Movie or Miniseries, while actresses Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman (Best Performance by an Actress), Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley (Supporting Actress) and Alexander Skarsgard (Supporting Actor) all scored nominations.
One of the contenders for Best Original Score is Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood for Phantom Thread, his fourth film working with director Paul Thomas Anderson. "It's a happy and productive partnership, one where I'm given a ridiculous amount of freedom to write music and explore ideas with him. I'm very glad to see this relationship recognized," Greenwood said in a statement.
Seth Meyers will host the 2018 Golden Globes, airing live on January 7th on NBC. On December 11th, NBC will air a two-hour special dedicated to the awards show's 75th anniversary.
See all the Golden Globe nominees below:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Director, Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Molly's Game
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Original Song in Motion Picture
“Home,” Ferdinand
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Remember Me,” Coco
“The Star”, The Star
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards
Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
John Williams, The Post
Best Foreign Film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
TV Nominations
Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown
Stranger Things
Game of Thrones
This Is Us
The Handmaid's Tale
Best Comedy Series
Black-Ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best TV Miniseries or Movie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best Performance by an Actress in TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in TV Series, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will and Grace
Best Performance by an Actress in TV Series, Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, G.L.O.W.
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in TV
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Best Performance by Supporting Actress in TV
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Miniseries or Movie
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks: The Return
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Miniseries or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies