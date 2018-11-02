Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Hear Blake Shelton's Boisterous Cover of Bobby Bare's 'Tequila Sheila' Send Us a Tip Subscribe

Videos

View All
zoe first time
Movie Videos

The First Time With Zoë Kravitz

The Rolling Stone cover star talks about being starstruck by the Spice Girls at the VMAs, smoking weed when she was 14 and how she's often embarrassed by her ultra-cool parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet

Related Videos

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad