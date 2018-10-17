The First Time with Nicolas Cage
‘Mandy’ actor loves Electric Light Orchestra record art, aquariums and champagne paired with Kentucky Fried Chicken
Get The Magazine
Subscribe to the all-new Rolling Stone! Everything you need to know from the authority on music, entertainment, politics and pop culture.
Order today and save over 66%!Subscribe Now
Newsletter Signup
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of music, culture and entertainment.
‘Mandy’ actor loves Electric Light Orchestra record art, aquariums and champagne paired with Kentucky Fried Chicken
Add a comment