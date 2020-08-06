 'Waiting for the Barbarians': A-List Literary Adaptation Limps to Life - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1342: Lil Baby
Read Next 'I Used to Go Here': Gillian Jacobs Heads Back to College Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie Reviews

‘Waiting for the Barbarians’ Review: An A-List Literary Adaptation Limps to Life

Not even a name-heavy cast and an award-winning Colombian director can prop up this adaptation of author J.M Coetze’s anti-imperialist fable

By
Peter Travers

Film Critic

Peter Travers's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mark Rylance and Johnny Depp in 'Waiting For The Barbarians.'

Mark Rylance and Johnny Depp in 'Waiting For The Barbarians.'

Courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films

You expect fireworks when you cast Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson and Mark Rylance in a political allegory about a nameless empire that savagely exploits the indigenous people in its desert colony. That the sparks fly only intermittently in Waiting for the Barbarians may be due to the heavy lifting required by the great Colombian director Ciro Guerra (Embrace of the Serpent, Birds of Passage) as he adapts South African author J.M. Coetzee’s 1980 novel to the screen with a first-time script by the Nobel laureate himself. In his first film in English, Guerra trades narrative momentum for a deep dive into geopolitics. But once the actors get the film on its feet — which, sorry to say, it takes a while —  the anti-imperialist analogy to white supremacy through human history takes hold and blisters.

Theater legend and Bridge of Spies Oscar-winner Rylance is a standout as the character known only as the Magistrate, who runs a remote outpost on the edge of nowhere. The British actor builds the role in layers, allowing us to see and understand the Magistrate’s daily routine as he negotiates a relative peace with the native population. Though he takes orders from a totalitarian regime, the officer grounds his actions in a benevolence easily read in Rylance’s gentle squint.

Related Reviews

The Trouble With Johnny
The Trouble With Johnny Depp
'Birds of Passage' Review: Colombian Crime Saga Is Stunning, Surreal, Epic

Related Reviews

johnny cash loretta lynn
50 Country Albums Every Rock Fan Should Own
#FreeBritney: Understanding the Fan-led Britney Spears Movement

All traces of compassion vanish with the entrance of Colonel Joll, a fierce martinet played by Depp with the sadistic relish the role requires. The dark, circular glasses he wears gives Joll the look of a menacing owl ready to put the Magistrate on notice. The Colonel has heard talk of rebellion among the locals, and the empire is ready to strike back by any means necessary. “Pain is truth, and that will be the end of it,” says Joll.

The Magistrate is appalled by the idea of torture as a default position, but seems helpless to hold back the tide. The situation escalates when Joll and his right-hand, Officer Mandel (Pattinson, oozing rage), turn up the heat. Ensuing war crimes prompt the Magistrate to intervene to save a native woman, played by  Gana Bayarsaikhan (Ex Machina), who has been beaten and blinded by her oppressors. Though the Magistrate’s interest in the woman was sexual in the book, the film uses it to establish an emotional connection that defies the idea of a faceless enemy.

The desert outpost, mostly shot in Morocco by the gifted cinematographer Chris Menges (a two-time Oscar winner for his camera work on The Killing Fields and The Mission), becomes a powerful symbol of human decency trying to hold out under the brutal siege of alleged law and order. It’s thuddingly obvious who the real barbarians are.

In This Article: Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.