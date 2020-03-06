 'Burnt Orange Heresy' Review: Art-Critic Caper Can't Cut the Mustard - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Cupcakke Unleashes New Song 'Lawd Jesus' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie Reviews

‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’ Review: Art-Critic Caper Can’t Cut the Mustard

Not even Mick Jagger can lift up this slowburn thriller about a rich collector, a reclusive painter and a rare work of art

By
Peter Travers

Film Critic

Peter Travers's Most Recent Stories

View All
Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki and Mick Jagger in 'The Burnt Orange Heresy.'

Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki and Mick Jagger in 'The Burnt Orange Heresy.'

Jose Haro/Sony Picture Classics

James Figueras (Claes Bang) is an art critic so charmingly slick he can sell a tourist audience in Milan on a painting simply by making up stories about it. In attendance at his lecture is Berenice Hollis (Elizabeth Debicki), a vacationing teacher from Minnesota — or is she a seductive tower of blond ambition with a secret agenda? Given the laws of cinematic attraction, their coupling is as quick as it is inevitable. So it’s no surprise that filthy-rich art collector Joseph Cassidy (Mick Jagger) extends an invitation for both of them them to stay at his villa in Lake Como. Most audiences would be content just to watch Bang, the Danish star of The Square, mix it up with Debicki, the Aussie-Polish scene-stealer from The Great Gatsby and Widows, in picturesque Italy — all under the mischievous gaze of a man dripping rock-star glamor. (Those lips! That twitch!)

Still, the makers of The Burnt Orange Heresy, directed by Giuseppe Capotondi from a script that Scott B. Smith adapted from the 1971 novel by crime writer Charles Willeford, have provided a plot that needlessly spoils most of the indecent fun. Switching locations from Florida to Italy is not the problem. It’s the growing heaviness of the narrative. That’s when Cassidy hatches a plan to have Figueras snatch a painting from Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland at his buoyant best), a recluse who hasn’t practiced his art in years. A fire destroyed his previous lifetime output — but he may be creating new work at a studio that’s coincidentally tucked away on Cassidy’s estate. Debney takes quite a shine to Hollis, paving the way for light-fingered critic/con artist to get close and the script to swerve in directions that don’t exactly re-invent the film-noir playbook. Bang and Debicki go through the motions as the story that gets lost in the familiar corners of arson, forgery, betrayal and murder.

Related Reviews

See Mick Jagger Portray Scheming Gallery Owner in 'Burnt Orange Heresy' Trailer
Donald Sutherland on 'Trust,' '70s Cinema and Sympathy for the Devil

Related Reviews

77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Brad Pitt accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture for "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
Golden Globes 2020: 20 Best, Worst and Most WTF Moments
The Useful Idiots New Guide to the Most Stoned Moments of the 2020 Presidential Campaign

Capotondi, tackling his first film in English after his promising 2009 debut with The Double Hour, gets by — for a little while, at least — on striking visuals from cinematographer David Ungaro, a propulsive piano score from Craig Armstrong, and indisputable star chemistry from Bang, Debicki and Jagger. But there’s no faking it in the final third when the film’s flimsy structure collapses in on itself. What a bummer that a movie that paints itself as a scintillating, sexually-charged, art-world thriller ends in a swamp of failed intentions.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.