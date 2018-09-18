TIFF 2018 Photo Booth

Sarah Gadon starred in Maxime Giroux’s absurdist allegory ‘The Great Darkened Days,’ which also starred Martin Dubreuil, Romain Duris, Reda Kateb.
Only the Best :-))
Jacob Tremblay
Jacob Tremblay stars in director Xavier Dolan’s ‘The Death and Life of John F. Donovan’
Only the Best :-))
Jackie Cruz
Jackie Cruz attended the premiere of ‘This Changes Everything,’ an investigative look and analysis of gender disparity in Hollywood, featuring accounts from well-known actors, executives and artists in the industry.
Only the Best :-))
Michael K. Williams
Michael K. Williams stars in ‘The Public,’ written and directed by Emilio Estevez.