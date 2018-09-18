TIFF 2018 Photo Booth

Rolling Stone

Sarah Gadon starred in Maxime Giroux’s absurdist allegory ‘The Great Darkened Days,’ which also starred Martin Dubreuil, Romain Duris, Reda Kateb.
Jacob Tremblay stars in director Xavier Dolan’s ‘The Death and Life of John F. Donovan’
Jackie Cruz attended the premiere of ‘This Changes Everything,’ an investigative look and analysis of gender disparity in Hollywood, featuring accounts from well-known actors, executives and artists in the industry.
Michael K. Williams stars in ‘The Public,’ written and directed by Emilio Estevez.
Jamie Lee Curtis stars in the long-awaited reboot/revisioning/”sequel” of the slasher-film classic ‘Halloween.’
Karl Wolf at Rolling Stone’s photo booth during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.
Canadian singer-songwriter Fefe Dobson at Rolling Stone’s photo booth during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.
Legendary music producer Quincy Jones is the subject of a new documentary that will premiere on Netflix this month.
Sarah Gadon

Jacob Tremblay

Jackie Cruz

Michael K. Williams

Jamie Lee Curtis

Karl Wolf

Fefe Dobson

Quincy Jones

