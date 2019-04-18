Rolling Stone

John Boyega fires a t-shirt cannon into a sea of fans at Star Wars Celebration Chicago 2019
Oscar Isaac fires a t-shirt gun into a crowd of fans
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams
Stephen Colbert, who moderated the Episode IX panel, chats with J.J. Abrams backstage 
at Star Wars Celebration Chicago 2019
Daisy Ridley speaks with the press
Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), John Boyega and Daisy Ridley post for selfies 
Kelly Marie Tran poses backstage
Naomi Ackie, who plays a mysterious new character in Episode IX, poses for a portrait backstage 
Oscar Isaac waits backstage
Daisy Ridley poses for a portrait backstage 
John Boyega poses for a portrait backstage
Billy Dee Williams, who returns as Lando Calrissian for the first time since 1983, strikes a pose
Kelly Marie Tran poses backstage
Behind The Scenes at Star Wars Celebration Chicago 2019

