‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Movie Images

Twenty-five years after Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes gang bested an alien invasion on the court, Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to open in theaters on July 16th, and streaming on HBO Max. The updated, Tron-like film will star Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James, as well as a rogue computer played by Don Cheadle, who then forces James to team with (who else?) the Looney Tunes to compete against the A.I.’s all-star Goon Squad. The film also boasts an impressive roster of fellow basketball players, including Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

