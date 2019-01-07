Golden Globes 2019: Red Carpet

Rolling Stone

Thumbnails

1 of - Show All Thumbnails
Lady Gaga attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Janelle Monae arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.
Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.
Joanna Newsom (left) and host Andy Samberg attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rami Malek arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.
(From Left) Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Michael B. Jordan arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.
Brian May and Lady Gaga arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.
Troye Sivan arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.
Timothee Chalamet arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.
Lena Waithe arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.
Amy Adams arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.
Sabrina Dhowr and Idris Elba attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Indya Moore attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 06 Jan 2019
Close thumbnails

Golden Globes 2019: Red Carpet

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan

Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg

Joanna Newsom (left) and host Andy Samberg attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rami Malek

Rami Malek arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler With Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan

(From Left) Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Michael B. Jordan arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Brian May and Lady Gaga

Brian May and Lady Gaga arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Amy Adams

Amy Adams arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Sabrina Dhowr and Idris Elba attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Indya Moore

Indya Moore attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 06 Jan 2019

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

ad