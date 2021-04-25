Home Movies Movie Pictures April 25, 2021 8:32PM ET 2021 Oscars Red Carpet By Griffin Lotz Griffin Lotz Reporter Griffin Lotz's Most Recent Stories Our Last Shows: A Look Back at Final Concerts Before the World Went Quiet Surf Champion Tom Curren Rides West Coast Folk on ‘In Plain View’ View All Facebook Twitter Tumblr Pin It Show more sharing options Reddit LinkedIn WhatsApp Email Print Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP