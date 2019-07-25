Watch Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone Return for More Undead Mayhem in ‘Zombieland 2’ Trailer

Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin return as the most fearsome team — and dysfunctional makeshift family — of zombie hunters in the first trailer for Zombieland 2: Double Tap, out October 18th.

The new clip cheekily opens by teasing the Oscar bonafides of the film’s core cast — before hard-cutting to a sequence in which the quartet lays waste to a horde of zombies gathered outside the White House. While Tallahassee (Harrelson), Wichita (Stone), Columbus (Eisenberg) and Little Rock (Breslin) briefly use the White House as their home base, the four are eventually pulled back into the post-apocalyptic wasteland where they encounter other survivors and try to fight off a more fearsome and evolved kind of zombie.

The Zombieland 2 trailer is packed with the same sharp humor and gruesome violence that made the 2009 original a cult classic. The clip even closes with a great doppelgänger gag as Harrelson’s Tallahassee meets his double in a character played by Luke Wilson and comedian Thomas Middleditch emerges as the mirror image to Eisenberg’s Columbus.

Ruben Fletcher returned to direct Zombieland 2, while original screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick teamed with Dave Callaham to write the script. The cast of the new film also features Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson and Alvan Jogia.