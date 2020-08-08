Trailers of the Week: ‘Selena + Chef,’ ‘Raised by Wolves,’ ‘Zola’ and More

I Am a Woman

“Male groups are all the rage right now,” a label executive tells Helen Reddy (Tilda Cobham-Hervey). She fires back: “Did it ever occur to you men to ask women what they want to listen to?” In 1971, they wanted to hear Reddy’s anthem “I Am Woman.” The new bio-pic film on the singer tells the story of a career that bucked the status quo, along with the social revolution it provided a soundtrack to. (September 11th)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Driving through the snow en route with her boyfriend to visit his parents, Cindy (Jessie Buckley) thinks about their connection lovingly. Then, out of nowhere, a thought presents itself: “I’m thinking of ending things.” Oddly enough, he seems to hear this, though she dismisses the possibility. As their trip goes on, that will hardly be the strangest moment. After disorienting interactions with her boyfriend and his family, Cindy declares, “I feel like I was seeing them as they were, seeing them as they will be, seeing them after they’re gone.” Who’s to say that she isn’t? (September 4th)

Raised by Wolves

A “great war” has obliterated the earth, and in the wake of the destruction, two androids are tasked with raising human children. The teaser entails a creepy re-telling of The Three Little Pigs, in which Mother android warns of the Big Bad Wolf while bloody scenes plash. In the final moments, a man’s voice says, “That Big Bad Wolf she was talking about? That’s her.” (September 3rd)

Ratched

Netflix’s new series – part drama, part horror – imagines the origin story of Nurse Mildred Ratched, the antagonist from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. After returning home from World War II, Ratched (Sarah Paulson) arrives at a psychiatric hospital where countless (rather disturbing) patient experiments take place. It’s not long before she’s practicing her own sort of unconventional medicine, where inflicting harm is inconsequential so long as she’s getting what she wants. (September 18th)

Selena + Chef

It’s not often that a cooking show host doesn’t know how to make an omelet without burning it, but then again, Selena Gomez is not your ordinary culinary host. Gomez teams up with ten all-star chefs (while maintaining social-distancing and working from their own homes) to learn her way around the kitchen. Gomez’s tasters are her grandparents and her friends, but they aren’t shy about what they really think. Gomez whips up a souffle, and with a pained expression her friend says, “Yeah, that’s not done.” (August 13th)

Power Book II: Ghost

Jumping right back in where the first series left off, Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is desperately trying to free his mother from prison. She pleads with her son to focus on school, which he does; only, he also makes time for his side hustle, drug dealing. With lawyer’s fees looking upwards of $500,000, hustling is the only option for Tariq, and soon he’s intertwined with powerful, dangerous figures, inclusion Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige). Paving a life in which he doesn’t end up like his father seems more and more unlikely. (September 6th)

The Undoing

The new HBO limited series stars Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman as a wealthy married couple living lives of privilege – until their whole world is upended by a violent death. As their private lives spiral and “ugly truths” come to surface, the public is there watching, hungry for answers. Kidman’s character is determined to protect her child and her family, even if that means fully disrupting her life. The question is: Will she get away with it? (October 25th)

The Way I See It

“I know what happens in the Oval Office,” says White House photographer Pete Souza in the upcoming documentary. “And that’s what scares me.” Souza built his career photographing Ronald Reagan, and, most famously, Barack Obama. Now, he shares the stories behind some of his most famous photos. Souza also shares his own transformation from an observer to a vocal political critic, using his unique vantage point to show the failings of President Donald Trump. “I had to speak out,” he says. “I knew how the job should be done.” (September)

Zola

“You wanna hear a story about how me and this bitch here fell out?” The short teaser leads with the real-life tweet that launched viral a 148-tweet-long thread about a road trip between two friends, Zola (Taylour Paige) and “this bitch” Stefani (Riley Keough), gone terribly, hilariously wrong. “It’s kinda long, but it’s full of suspense,” Zola warns. What unfolds is the misadventures of the two Detroit strippers that were originally recounted for Rolling Stone: a hustler is murdered, someone jumps out the window, and the underbelly of Florida comes alive. However, all we see for now is the two girls getting ready for it all, fixing their lipstick.