 See New Trailer for 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'
See New Trailer for ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

Four-hour release of director’s cut arrives on HBO Max in 2021

The online DC FanDome provided another sneak peek at Zack Snyder’s original vision for Justice League, premiering on HBO Max in 2021.

The largely dialogue-free trailer — soundtracked by Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which Snyder previously employed in his big screen adaptation of Watchmen — provides a three-minute montage of clips from the much-demanded director’s cut of the DC superhero blockbuster, which was originally completed by filmmaker Joss Whedon with less-than-acclaimed results upon its release in November 2017.

At DC FanDome, Snyder confirmed plans that his Justice League cut will be released as a four-part series delivered in hour-long installments, or as a massive four-hour film, Variety reports.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” Snyder said at DC FanDome. “For us, one of the amazing parts is that we were able to interact with and be part of this fan community in an amazing way. It’s changed us and made us really grateful for being able to have this dialogue.”

Snyder also promised his version will feature the supervillain Darkseid, unseen in the Whedon theatrical release, as well as Superman in a black suit and more backstory for Ray Fisher’s Cyborg character.

