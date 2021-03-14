See Epic Final Trailer for ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

Ahead of this week’s release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, HBO has served up one last trailer for the much-anticipated director’s cut.

The two-minute trailer features many of the hallmarks that made Snyder’s version of the blockbuster so mythic in the first place: Henry Cavill in the black Superman suit, the increased presence of the villains Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid, a showdown between Jared Leto’s Joker and Ben Affleck’s Batman and more.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max on March 18th, three and a half years after a Joss Whedon-completed version landed in theaters. Snyder had directed the majority of Justice League before he left during postproduction following the sudden death of his daughter. Fans have since demanded, via a grassroots movement, the “Snyder Cut” version of the film, which will now finally see the light of day on HBO Max.

Additionally, “watch party platform” Scener will host an exclusive screening of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on its release date, with an appearance from the director himself. Tickets to the watch party are free for active HBO Max subscribers; fan can reserve a “virtual seat” to the screening by heading to snydercut.scener.com.

“I’m excited to finally share my vision for Justice League in a virtual screening with our incredible fanbase who, through the power of community and an inspiring grassroots campaign, played a major role in making this premiere possible,” Snyder said in a statement.