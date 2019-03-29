Watch Zac Efron as Ted Bundy in Creepy New Biopic

Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy tries to undercut his wife’s growing suspicions about him in a chilling new clip from the upcoming biopic about the serial killer, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The film, directed by Joe Berlinger, is centered around Bundy’s wife, Elizabeth Kloepfer (played by Lily Collins), and explores how she came to grips with her husband’s crimes.

The scene in the new clip — which was released by Extremely Wicked‘s U.K. distributor, Sky Cinemas — is set in a diner and takes place after Bundy’s initial arrest and release on bail. After his daughter asks for ice cream, Bundy creepily tires to mislead Elizabeth in a disconcertingly sweet tone, suggesting the cops showed his picture to the woman who picked him out of a lineup and implying that he’s being framed. “Either I’m going crazy, or I’m being set up,” Ted says with a chilling chuckle.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile follows Berlinger’s hit Netflix docu-series, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. Netflix purchased the rights to the biopic as well, but has yet to announce a release date.