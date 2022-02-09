Zac Efron Deals With the Most Difficult Parenting Challenge — Child With Superpowers — in ‘Firestarter’ Trailer

Zac Efron and Sydney Lemmon grapple with the most intense parenting problem imaginable — protecting a child with superpowers from a creepy federal agency — in the new trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s 1980 novel Firestarter. The film is set to arrive in theaters and stream on Peacock May 13.

The film stars Efron and Lemmon as Andy and Vicky, parents forced to upend their lives after their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) develops the ability to conjure fire when she feels anger or pain. While Charlie is able to exert some control of her power as a kid, after turning 11 it becomes more unwieldy. After one particularly bad incident gives away the family’s location, Andy and Charlie are forced to go on the run from the shadowy government agency that wants to use Charlie’s powers for their own destructive means.

Along with Efron, Lemmon and Armstrong, Firestarter‘s core ensemble cast also includes Michael Greyeyes as the government operative tracking Charlie. The film was directed by Keith Thomas, while horror movie and music icon John Carpenter composed the score with his frequent collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.