‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’: Sophie Turner Savors Mutant Powers in New Trailer

Jean Grey, played by Rolling Stone cover star Sophie Turner, relishes the destruction of her mutant powers in the final trailer for Dark Phoenix, the upcoming X-Men spinoff film. “Something’s happening to me,” she says in the trailer during a teary speech. “When I lose control, bad things happen. But it feels good.”

The clip shows the origin of Grey’s transformation into Phoenix, gaining telepathy and telekinesis after a near-death experience during a NASA rescue mission. A villainous alien shapeshifter (Jessica Chastain) consults with Turner’s character, marveling “My power destroyed everything it ever came into contact with. Until you.” Meanwhile, Professor X (James McAvoy) worries that Phoenix will “kill [them] all.”

Simon Kinberg wrote and directed Dark Phoenix, which follows 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse and hits theaters on June 7th. The film, which features a Hans Zimmer score, also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Evan Peters. Following the recent Disney/Fox merger, it is expected that Dark Phoenix will be the last installment in this X-Men saga.