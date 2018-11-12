Rolling Stone
Woody Meets Forky in First ‘Toy Story 4’ Teaser Trailer

Disposable utensil-turned-art project voiced by ‘Veep’ actor Tony Hale joins ‘Toy Story’ gang in June 2019 installment of beloved Pixar franchise

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the Toy Story gang – plus a talking spork – reunite in the first teaser-trailer for Toy Story 4.

The 90-second clip, soundtracked by Judy Collins’ “Both Sides Now,” finds the toys enjoying a sunny day before the viewer is introduced to “Forky,” a disposable utensil-turned-art project voiced by Veep‘s Tony Hale. “I’m not supposed to be here,” Forky yells as chaos ensues. “I’m not a toy!”

While the teaser doesn’t offer much about the Toy Story 4 plot, Disney Pixar did provide a synopsis for the 2019 film: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Toy Story 4, the long-awaited and long-delayed follow-up to 2010’s Toy Story 3, was directed by Josh Cooley and features the return of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. Toy Story 4 opens June 21st, 2019.

In This Article: Disney, Pixar, Toy Story 3

