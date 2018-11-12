Woody Meets Forky in First ‘Toy Story 4’ Teaser Trailer

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the Toy Story gang – plus a talking spork – reunite in the first teaser-trailer for Toy Story 4.

The 90-second clip, soundtracked by Judy Collins’ “Both Sides Now,” finds the toys enjoying a sunny day before the viewer is introduced to “Forky,” a disposable utensil-turned-art project voiced by Veep‘s Tony Hale. “I’m not supposed to be here,” Forky yells as chaos ensues. “I’m not a toy!”

While the teaser doesn’t offer much about the Toy Story 4 plot, Disney Pixar did provide a synopsis for the 2019 film: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Toy Story 4, the long-awaited and long-delayed follow-up to 2010’s Toy Story 3, was directed by Josh Cooley and features the return of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. Toy Story 4 opens June 21st, 2019.