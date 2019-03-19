‘Toy Story 4’: Watch Woody, Forky Find Toy Heaven in Charming New Trailer

Sheriff Woody embarks on an incredible quest to save a spork in the new trailer for Toy Story 4, out June 21st.

The new film finds Woody, Buzz and the rest of Andy’s old toys are enjoying a fulfilling, play-filled existence with their new owner, Bonnie, who introduces a toy of her own making to the group: Forky, a spork (despite the name) outfitted with googly eyes, pipe cleaner arms and popsicle stick feet. Forky, however, lacks the joie de vivre of the the other toys – perhaps because of his Frankenstein origins – and during a family road trip, he flings himself out of a moving car as he screams, “I am not a toy – I was made for soup, salad, maybe chili, and then the trash!”

Always the hero, Woody jumps out after Forky and the two set out on a long journey that leads them to an antiques shop, where Woody finds his old friend, Bo Peep. At the store, Bo introduces Woody and Forky to a magical world made just for toys, making it all the harder to leave when Buzz and the rest of the gang shows up to rescue them.

Toy Story 4 reunites original cast members Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Annie Potts and more, while newcomers include Tony Hale (who will voice Forky), Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key and Keanu Reeves.