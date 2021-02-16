New ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Doc Trailer Delves Into Woody Allen Abuse Allegations

HBO has released a new trailer for its upcoming docuseries about the accusations of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving his then-7-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow. Allen v. Farrow will premiere on February 21st at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The trailer offers a glimpse at the four-part series’ expansive scope, starting with the beginning of Farrow and Allen’s relationship, which made them one of the biggest and most powerful couples in Hollywood. The film will then delve into Dylan Farrow’s accusations against Allen, Mia Farrow and Allen’s subsequent custody trial, the revelation that Allen had started a relationship with Farrow’s adopted daughter, Soon-Yi and, the media frenzy that surrounded all of it. On top of this central story, the film will explore, as a release notes, Allen’s films and how “public revelations about the personal lives of artists can lead to re-evaluations of their work.”

Allen v. Farrow will feature a mix of home movies, court documents, police evidence, and never-before-heard audiotapes. It will also boast interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, and more. Allen v. Farrow was directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering.