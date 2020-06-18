Wonder Woman Encounters Darkseid in First ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Clip

A month after HBO Max revealed plans to release the Zack Snyder version of Justice League, the streaming service offered up a sneak peek at the director’s cut.

In the 30-second clip, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman comes face-to-face with a mural of the supervillain Darkseid. A long-time adversary of Superman, Darkseid was originally slated to be Snyder’s main Justice League baddie before the focus was shifted to Steppenwolf — one of Darkseid’s underlings — when Snyder was replaced by Joss Whedon on the blockbuster’s production.

Soon after Wonder Woman spots the painting, the action then jumps to the planet Apokolips, where Darkseid is seen — in CGI that stills needs some rendering — gathering his army.

The clamored-for Zack Snyder’s Justice League will debut on HBO Max in 2021 following a reported $30 million in post-production work.

“It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie,” Snyder previously told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that he has not watched the Whedon finished product but estimated viewers “probably saw one-fourth of what I did.”