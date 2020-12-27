 'Wonder Woman 3' in the Works With Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins Returning - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next While in Florida Golfing, Trump Allows Jobless Benefits to Expire for Millions
Home Movies Movie News

‘Wonder Woman 3’ in the Works With Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins Returning

Superhero blockbuster opens with $16.7 million at theaters, biggest weekend at box office since Covid-19 shutdown

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
WONDER WOMAN 1984, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, 2020. ph: Clay Enos / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

WONDER WOMAN 1984

©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Following the theatrical and streaming release of Wonder Woman 1984, Warner Bros. announced the third and final film in the planned trilogy is already in the works, with both actress Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins set to return.

There had been speculation that Jenkins — who is also booked create a Rogue Squadron film for the Star Wars franchise — would move on from behind the camera of the DC Cinematic Universe series, but Warner Bros. announced the filmmaker will write and direct the next Wonder Woman installment.

In an interview with EW prior to the film’s arrival, Jenkins said of possible sequels, “The story continues after this in movies that I may or may not direct, but I have two more stories that become the completion of this story, and it’s all about women stepping in as women, in the most loving kind pure and natural way, and making a difference in the world without having to change who they are to do it.”

The news comes after Wonder Woman 1984 opened at the Covid-impacted U.S. box office with $16.7 million since its Christmas day release; while exceedingly low for a superhero film, that total marks the best theatrical opening for a movie since the pandemic started in March, resulting in the closing of movie theaters nationwide, the majority of 2020 film postponed and Warner Bros. moving its big screen slate to HBO Max.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said in a statement (via Variety).

Additionally, Warner Bros. stated that at least half of their HBO Max subscribers, estimated at over 12 million households total, had already streamed Wonder Woman 1984 since its December 25th release.

In This Article: Wonder Woman

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.