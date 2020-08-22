New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer Showcases Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah

The online DC FanDome debuted the new trailer for the Covid-delayed Wonder Woman 1984, and with it the first substantial look at the film’s villain Cheetah played by Kristen Wiig.

Previous trailers for the Wonder Woman sequel focused on Pedro Pascal’s mysterious Max Lord and the Eighties setting, but the new preview showcases Wiig’s turn from jealous friend to supervillain, with her character — decked in a cheetah-print clothing — able to ward off Wonder Woman’s golden lasso.

Later in the trailer, the still-human villain somehow transforms further into a furry monster; unfortunately, on social media, Wiig in full-Cheetah mode has already garnered comparisons to other anthropomorphized CGI felines:

Originally scheduled for release in early August, Wonder Woman 1984 is now set to hit theaters October 2nd, a date director Patty Jenkins reiterated during FanDome. “We are going to stick it out. We believe in putting it in the cinema,” Jenkins said (via The Hollywood Reporter).