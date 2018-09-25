‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: Watch Wizarding, Human Worlds Collide in Final Trailer

A young Albus Dumbledore guides the “magizoologist” Newt Scamander through his quest to defeat the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The film opens November 16th.

The latest clip for the second installment in the Harry Potter spin-off opens with Dumbledore (Jude Law) handing Newt (Eddie Redmayne) a key to a safe house, offering a characteristically ominous warning, cut with a sly aside: “Should things at some point go terribly wrong, it’s good to have a place to go – you know, for a cup of tea.”

The rest of the clip is filled with plenty of remarkable creatures and CGI magic, though it primarily focuses on the fight ahead as Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) wreaks havoc on muggles everywhere in an attempt to destroy the fragile peace between the wizarding and human worlds.

David Yates directed The Crimes of Grindelwald and J.K. Rowling returned to write the screenplay for the sequel, which arrives two years after Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The new movie also stars Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Katherine Waterston and Dan Fogler.