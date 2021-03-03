See Michael B. Jordan as Tom Clancy Hero John Clark in ‘Without Remorse’ Trailer

Michael B. Jordan stars as the Tom Clancy hero John Clark in the new trailer for Without Remorse, Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of Clancy’s 1993 novel.

Without Remorse served as the origin story for the character who appeared in dozens of novels and Clancy-inspired video games, and the 2021 film updates that novel but keeps the plot the same: Jordan is an elite Navy SEAL hellbent on revenge after a failed assassination attempt against him results in the death of his wife.

In addition to Jordan, the film also stars Jamie Bell, Guy Pearce, Lauren London, and Jodie Turner-Smith. Sicario: Day of the Soldado and ZeroZeroZero director Stefano Sollima helms the blockbuster, with Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Wind River, Yellowstone) and Will Staples co-writing the screenplay.

After its theatrical release was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Without Remorse premieres April 30th on the streaming service.

Like Clancy’s Jack Ryan — portrayed on the big and small screen by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and now John Krasinski — the John Clark character has previously been played by Willem Dafoe (Clear and Present Danger) and Liev Schreiber (The Sum of All Fears).