Will Smith Gets Down to ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ at Post-Slap Oscars Party

He danced with his first-ever Academy Award, awarded minutes after he slapped Chris Rock

Will Smith arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)Will Smith arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Will Smith arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

While social media erupted into turmoil over the implications of Chris Rock being slapped during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast, the culprit himself headed off to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party seemingly completely unbothered.

Will Smith — along with Jada Pinkett, Willow, Jaden, and Trey Smith — attended the famed event together, where he got down on the dance floor to a medley of his own hits, including “Summertime” and his 1997 Big Willie Style singles “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” and “Miami,” his first Academy Award in hand.

Smith was awarded the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Venus and Serena Williams’ father in King Richard just minutes after he popped Rock in the face for making a bit out of Jada Pinkett’s shaved head; she’s been open about suffering from autoimmune disorder alopecia. The actor had only been nominated at the Academy Awards twice before, first in 2002 for Best Actor in Ali and again in 2007 for Best Actor in The Pursuit of Happyness.

When asked how he was feeling, Smith reportedly told Variety: “It’s all about love.” Despite the events of the night, he was set on celebrating the big win, which comes nearly four decades into his lengthy career.

It was a quiet post-Oscars night for Rock, whose ego likely took a harder hit than his face. No statements have been shared from his perspective, although the Los Angeles Police Department did reveal that the comedian declined to press charges.

