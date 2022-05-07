 Will Smith's Next Film 'Emancipation' Likely Pushed to 2023 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Judge Tosses Order of Protection Against MAGA Candidate Accused of Abusive Behavior by Wife
Home Movies Movie News

Will Smith’s Next Film ‘Emancipation’ Likely Pushed to 2023

Apple TV+ movie was scheduled to arrive in time for awards season 2022, but “The Slap” and post-production delays reportedly postpone its debut

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
US actor Will Smith holds his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" as he attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)US actor Will Smith holds his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" as he attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Will Smith

AFP via Getty Images

The one film role Will Smith had scheduled for release in 2022 has reportedly been postponed to next year in the aftermath of the actor’s infamous slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

Variety reports that Emancipation, an Antoine Fuqua-directed movie where Smith portrayed a runaway slave, was supposed to arrive on Apple TV+ in time for the 2022 awards season. While no release date was formally announced, Emancipation is now facing a 2023 premiere, as “the Slap” as well as post-production delays have likely forced it from this year’s schedule.

Before the Oscars scandal, a source told Variety that “Will’s going to win [Best Actor] back-to-back” thanks to his roles in King Richard and Emancipation; if Smith were to be nominated again for Emancipation, he would be unable to attend the ceremony due to his 10-year Academy Awards ban. (Smith can be still nominated, and even win, Oscars, but he’s barred from the ceremony itself.)

The Emancipation delay is the latest fallout from “the Slap,” as several projects Smith was set either to produce or star in have stalled in the weeks that followed. In April, pre-production on the Smith-starring Netflix action film Fast and Loose was paused following the Oscars; prior to The Slap, the film’s director David Leitch dropped off the project, and while the streaming service initially sought another filmmaker to take over immediately, Fast and Loose has instead been put “on the back burner.”

Smith was also reportedly given 40 pages of script for an upcoming fourth installment to the Bad Boys franchise, but Sony has opted to remove that blockbuster from active development.

While IMDb lists plenty of Smith projects in various states of production, Emancipation was the lone film the actor had on his 2022 slate.

In This Article: Will Smith

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.