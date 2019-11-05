 Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Reunite in New ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Trailer – Rolling Stone
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Aren’t Too Old for This in New ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Trailer

Duo reunite for third and final Bad Boys flick, set to hit theaters in January

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence link up for one last over-the-top crime-fighting spree in the new trailer for Bad Boys for Life, set to hit theaters January 17th, 2020.

The film marks the first Bad Boys film since 2002’s Bad Boys II, and finds Smith and Lawrence reprising their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Bennett, respectively, while Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have taken over for original director Michael Bay.

Bad Boys for Life finds Mike and Marcus at a crossroads, with the former eager to keep serving on the force as the latter considers retirement. Complicating matters, Mike is assigned to work with a new unit of youngsters called AMMO, which he describes as “a high school musical boy band with guns.” But in a vintage “I’m-too-old-for-this-shit” move, Mike finds that someone’s put a target on his head, so he lures his old partner back to help him solve one more case.

Despite Bay’s absence from Bad Boys for Life, the new trailer showcases how El Arbi and Fallah have retained the ridiculous action movie charm of the first two Bad Boys movies with plenty of bonkers set pieces, shootouts, car chases and snappy banter. In the trailer’s final scene, a bloody body falls out of the sky and lands on Marcus’ car, prompting him to wail, “Aww, that’s my wife’s car!”

Bad Boys for Life also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano.

