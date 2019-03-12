Watch Will Smith’s Genie Belt ‘Friend Like Me’ in New ‘Aladdin’ Trailer

Disney unveiled an extended look at their new live-action remake of Aladdin, which is set to hit theaters May 24th. The new clip teases director Guy Ritchie’s take on several classic scenes and songs from the original animated film, starting with the palace guards chasing Aladdin through the streets of Agrabah. Later, Will Smith’s Genie belts a bit of his version of “Friend Like Me,” while the trailer closes with Aladdin and Jasmine singing “A Whole New World” as they fly over the city.

The new version of Aladdin will star Mena Massoud in the title role, while Naomi Scott will play Jasmine. Marwan Kenzari will play Jafar, Billy Magnussen will play Prince Anders and Nasim Pedrad will play Dalia.

Aladdin is one of several planned live-action adaptations of classic Disney films set to be released in the coming years. Already the studio has released remakes of The Jungle Book and The Beauty And the Beast, while Tim Burton’s take on Dumbo arrives March 28th and a live-action Lion King – starring Donald Glover and Beyoncé as Simba and Nala – will hit theaters July 19th.