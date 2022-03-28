 Academy 'Condemns' Will Smith for Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How Did a Phone Call From Walmart Turn Into Texas' Next Big Political Scandal?
Home Movies Movie News

Academy ‘Condemns’ Will Smith’s Oscar Slap, Launches Formal Investigation

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
will smith chris rock slap oscars investigationwill smith chris rock slap oscars investigation

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show," an Oscars spokesperson said.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences “condemn[ed]” Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday and announced they’ve launched a formal investigation into the incident, Variety reports. 

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” an Academy spokesperson said. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law.” (A representative for the Academy did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.)

While the Academy could take disciplinary action against Smith, the severity or kind of punishment remains unclear. It’s unlikely Smith will have to hand back the Oscar he won for Best Actor in King Richard.

Smith jumped on stage and smacked Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, a symptom of alopecia, while presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary. Right after, uncensored audio from international broadcasts of the show captured Smith yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.” 

Not long after, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor, delivering a speech in which he apologized to everyone except Rock. He also ended his speech by saying, “I hope the Academy invites me back.”

In This Article: 2022 Oscars, Chris Rock, Will Smith

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.