Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Are at Odds in ‘Downhill’ Trailer

Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus play a married couple with some serious issues in the first trailer for Downhill, which premiered on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The film, written and directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, is a remake of 2014’s Force Majeure, a Swedish comedy that was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes.

In the trailer, Ferrell and Louis-Dreyfus star as a couple embarking on a ski vacation in Austria with their two children. When the family is threatened by a potential avalanche and Ferrell’s character leaves his wife and kids behind, things are thrown into disarray. “I didn’t leave you to be buried,” he claims. “I ran to get help.” Kristofer Hivju, who appeared in Force Majeure, also shows up in the trailer as a ski resort employee. It looks to be a fairly similar remake of Force Majeure, with some of Ferrell and Louis-Dreyfus’s signature quippy style.

Downhill, which is being advertised as “A Different Kind of Disaster Movie” in the trailer, is in theaters February 14, 2020. Zach Woods, Zoë Chao, and Miranda Otto also star. The film will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next month.