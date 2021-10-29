Will Ferrell Turned Down $29 Million to Star in ‘Elf’ Sequel

Will Ferrell has confirmed that he walked away from a $29 million offer to star in an Elf sequel.

Elf, released in 2003, saw Ferrell play Buddy, a human raised by elves who embarks on a journey from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, played by James Caan. The film is one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time, grossing $220 million against a budget of $33 million.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell spoke about this iconic role, and how he remembered filming the movie, thinking “Boy, this could be the end.”

The film garnered strong reviews from critics at the time, although The Washington Post said Elf was “the first and possibly the last Will Ferrell star vehicle.” The widely successful film ended with Buddy saving Christmas and making Santa’s sleigh fly by reviving the city’s Christmas spirit.

A sequel to the film was written, but Ferrell turned down a deal which would have paid him $29 million.