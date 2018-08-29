Rolling Stone
Wile E. Coyote Movie in Development at Warner Bros.

‘The Lego Batman Movie’ director Chris McKay will produce animated ‘Coyote Vs. Acme’

Wile E. Coyote

Wile E. Coyote, the eternally doomed "Looney Tunes" character, will star in the upcoming Warner Bros. animated film 'Coyote Vs. Acme.'

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for The Chuck Jones Experience

Wile E. Coyote, the eternally doomed Looney Tunes character, will star in the upcoming Warner Bros. animated film Coyote Vs. Acme. Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) will produce the comedy, with sibling writing duo Jon and Josh Silberman (Living Biblically, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) onboard to write the script, Variety reports.

The beloved coyote is part of a iconic Looney Tunes stable that includes Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Foghorn Leghorn, Speedy Gonzalez, Tasmanian Devil and Yosemite Sam. The ever-silent character debuted in the 1949 segment “Fast and Furry-ous” and appeared in 48 more episodes – attempting, and always failing, to catch his nemesis, the Road Runner.

The “acme” of Coyote Vs. Acme references Wile E.’s ill-fated attempts to utilize “Acme Corporation” gadgets, which often resulted in him dropping out of thin air, running into brick walls and, most famously, exploding.

Though the writers and directors for “Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner” shifted over the years, the shorts are best-known for the formative work of writer Michael Maltese and director Chuck Jones. The titular animated duo most recently appeared in the 2014 3D short “Flash in the Pain.”

