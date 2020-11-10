 Emily Blunt, Christopher Walken Star in 'Wild Mountain Thyme': Watch - Rolling Stone
Emily Blunt, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken Appear in ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ Trailer

Moonstruck director’s new film arrives next month

Angie Martoccio

Emily Blunt is an Irish farmer in John Patrick Shanley’s upcoming drama Wild Mountain Thyme, out December 11h.

The trailer features Blunt’s character Rosemary Muldoon, who’s spent her life in love with Anthony Reilly (Jamie Dornan), her neighbor at a nearby farm. Not only is Anthony oblivious to her feelings, but his father Tony (Christopher Walken) is choosing to sell the farm to his nephew (Jon Hamm) instead of him. “I don’t see a clear path,” Walken’s character tells Anthony, “from me to you.”

Later, Hamm’s Adam takes Rosemary to New York City, where they see Swan Lake. “I don’t understand you people,” he tells her. “Why do you make everything so hard? You just need to accept these crazy things.”

Wild Mountain Thyme will be available on-demand and in theaters on December 11th. It also stars Dearbhla Molloy and Danielle Ryan. It was produced by Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman, Alex Witchel, Martina Niland, Michael A. Helfant, and Bradley Gallo.

Shanley’s directorial debut was 1987’s Moonstruck. Wild Mountain Thyme is adapted from his 2014 play Outside Mullingar. It’s his first film since 2008’s Doubt, which starred Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

In This Article: Christopher Walken, Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, John Hamm, trailer

