Hulu Drops Trailer for New Documentary Delving Into the Implosion of WeWork

Hulu has released a new trailer for its upcoming documentary chronicling the boom and bust of WeWork. The film is set to arrive on the streaming platform April 2nd.

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn was directed by Jed Rothstein and will examine how the office-sharing startup became one of the most overvalued companies in an era defined by overvalued companies. The film will also delve into how WeWork’s founder, Adam Neumann, cultivated a messianic aura that masked the obvious shortcomings of his company. Or, as one talking head describes the WeWork model in the trailer, “For God’s sake, they’re renting fucking desks.”

Neumann is at the heart of the new trailer for the documentary, in which former employees discuss how he convinced everyone that WeWork was going to change the world, including the Japanese conglomerate, SoftBank, which invested $4 billion in the company. But the trailer also highlights how Neumann grew increasingly erratic over time, and the clip ends with WeWork’s implosion to near-bankruptcy just six weeks after it was valued at $47 billion.