 Hulu Releases Trailer for New WeWork Documentary: Watch - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Michelle Cobbs on Her Years With Chic, the Police, Paul Simon, and Duran Duran
Home Movies Movie News

Hulu Drops Trailer for New Documentary Delving Into the Implosion of WeWork

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn will explore the boom and bust startup and its messianic leader Adam Neumann

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hulu has released a new trailer for its upcoming documentary chronicling the boom and bust of WeWork. The film is set to arrive on the streaming platform April 2nd.

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn was directed by Jed Rothstein and will examine how the office-sharing startup became one of the most overvalued companies in an era defined by overvalued companies. The film will also delve into how WeWork’s founder, Adam Neumann, cultivated a messianic aura that masked the obvious shortcomings of his company. Or, as one talking head describes the WeWork model in the trailer, “For God’s sake, they’re renting fucking desks.”

Neumann is at the heart of the new trailer for the documentary, in which former employees discuss how he convinced everyone that WeWork was going to change the world, including the Japanese conglomerate, SoftBank, which invested $4 billion in the company. But the trailer also highlights how Neumann grew increasingly erratic over time, and the clip ends with WeWork’s implosion to near-bankruptcy just six weeks after it was valued at $47 billion.

In This Article: Documentary, Hulu

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.