‘Wet Hot American Summer’ Cast to Reunite in Support of Biden Victory Fund

Camp Firewood’s former counselor and instructor band of misfits are reuniting once again for a live read of the original Wet Hot American Summer script in support of the Biden Victory Fund, as AV Club reports. Original cast members Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks, Molly Shannon, David Hyde Pierce, Janeane Garofalo, Michael Showalter and Michael Ian Black are among the actors participating in the October 24th live read. Tickets to the virtual event can be obtained via a donation to the Biden Victory Fund.

Director David Wain shared the news with a video revealing the participants on Instagram on Tuesday. In addition to original cast members, the event will feature actors from the cult film’s spin-offs — 2015 prequel First Day of Camp series and the Ten Years later 2017 sequel series — including Chris Pine, Jason Schwartzman, Michael Cera and Alyssa Milano. The live read will feature “the beloved classic plus bonus selections from every iteration of Wet Hot American Summer,” according to the event page.

Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler, two of the original castmates who also appeared in the subsequent iterations, are not mentioned for the live read, but the event page lists that there will be surprise guests, so they could potentially make an appearance. The event will also include a Q&A with the film’s alumni and live music.