Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Trailer Airs During Academy Awards

Broadway adaptation will arrive in theaters this December

A new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story adaptation aired during the 2021 Academy Awards on Sunday night. The film stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria, and will receive a theatrical premiere on December 10th, 2021, after being delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trailer harkens back to the iconic opening sequence from the 1961 film adaptation, with shots of the Manhattan buildings and territories where the Jets and the Sharks lurk. Many of the shots and dance numbers are also recognizable, including the school dance sequence, the knife brawl, and the balcony sequence where Maria and Tony first profess their love for one another.

The screenplay for the new adaptation of the Broadway musical was written and adapted by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner (Angels in America), and was choreographed by New York City ballet director Justin Peck. The film also stars Arian DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stroll, Brian d’Arcy James, and Curtiss Cook. Rita Moreno, who portrayed Anita in the 1961 adaptation, also appears in the Spielberg film in a supporting role as Valentina. Other supporting cast members include Broadway actor Ben Cook and dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler.

