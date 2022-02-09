Oscar-Nominated ‘West Side Story’ Is Hitting Streaming

Fresh off receiving seven Academy Awards nominations including Best Picture, West Side Story has announced when the musical remake will arrive on Disney+.

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the musical hits the streaming service on March 2, just over three weeks before Oscar night on March 27, where the film is also up for Best Director (Spielberg), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design.

West Side Story’s seven nominations rank behind only The Power of the Dog (12 nods) and Dune (10 nominations), both of which are also up for Best Picture.

Additionally, the one-hour special Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20 is already streaming on Disney+.

West Side Story marks Spielberg’s eighth time being nominated for Best Director, having previously won in 1993 for Schindler’s List and 1998 for Saving Private Ryan. The original big-screen version of West Side Story — based on the 1957 Broadway musical by Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim — won Best Picture in 1961.