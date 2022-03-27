‘West Side Story’ Star Ariana DeBose Breaks Barriers Winning Best Supporting Actress Oscar

Ariana DeBose was named Best Supporting Actress for her turn as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, becoming the first openly queer woman of color to take home an acting Oscar.

In her acceptance speech, DeBose, 31, described herself as “an openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength in life through art. And that’s what I believe we’re here to celebrate.”

After nodding to her mother in the audience and thanking her for her support, she capped her speech with a reference to a famous line from the West Side Story song “Somwhere.” “So to anybody who has ever questioned your identity — ever, ever, ever — or you find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us.”

Even DeBose’s nomination made history. She and Rita Moreno, who won the Best Supporting Actress honor for her portrayal of Anita in the original 1961 film, are the first women and first actors of color to be nominated for playing the same character.

DeBose scored her trophy in a fiercely competitive field that included fellow nominees Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Judi Dench (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).