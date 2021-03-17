How to Watch ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Online: Stream the Film for Free on HBO Max

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After years of anticipation and fan-led campaigns, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finally set to premiere on HBO Max. The thrilling DC superhero flick is arriving three and half years after the Joss Whedon-completed version landed in theaters, and premieres as an HBO Max exclusive.

Snyder had directed the majority of Justice League before he left during postproduction following the sudden death of his daughter. Fans have since demanded, via a grassroots movement, the “Snyder Cut” version of the film, which will now finally see the light of day on HBO Max. If you want to watch the new 2021 Justice League movie online, we’ve rounded up the best ways to see it.

When Does the Snyder Cut of Justice League Come Out?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on Thursday, March 18th—the movie’s official site has a countdown clock that seems to indicate that the revamped cut of Justice League will drop at 4 AM (although it’s unclear in what time zone). You’ll be able to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max for a period of 31 days, at no extra charge if you already have a subscription. The date Zack Snyder’s Justice League leaves HBO Max is April 18th, 2021.

How to Watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League Online

If you want to stream Zack Snyder’s Justice League online, you’ll need to sign up for HBO Max. HBO Max is the only place to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League online right now — you won’t be able to find it in theaters, on Apple TV, Amazon or any of the other usual video-on-demand sites.

An HBO Max subscription costs just $14.99 a month (about the same price as Netflix, and cheaper than a theater ticket).

Your HBO Max subscription lets you stream Zack Snyder’s Justice League free in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos from your computer, phone or through your TV (note: you’ll need a 4K-capable device to play 4K content on your TV; we recommend the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is on sale for just $49 right now).

Unlike the recent Raya and the Last Dragon launch on Disney+, you don’t have to pay an additional fee to get Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. All HBO Max subscribers get instant access to stream Zack Snyder’s Justice League online for free and watch on-demand as many times as you want.

You can watch both the 2021 Justice League movie, the original 2017 cut, and all the previous incarnations of Justice League for free on HBO Max.

How to Stream the Justice League Snyder Cut Free

Another way to watch Justice League for free? AT&T wireless subscribers can get HBO Max for free as part of their unlimited phone, TV and internet plans. To activate, simply download the HBO Max app, sign in with your AT&T or DIRECTV login credentials and start streaming HBO Max for free. If you’ve been waiting to sign up, now is the time, since this is one of the best HBO Max deals we’ve seen online.

HBO Max is now officially available on Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices as well, in addition to PlayStation 5, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

DC

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Spoilers, Rating, What to Expect

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has a run time of 242 minutes (around 4 hours) and is rated R. The newest cut of 2017’s Justice League, “In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions,” HBO Max said of the film.

“The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be one of the only Warner Bros. films to be released on HBO Max without a theatrical release. Warner Bros. has announced, however, that its entire slate of tentpole 2021 films will debut on the streaming service on the same day the movie hits theaters.