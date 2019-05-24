Watch Will Smith, ‘Aladdin’ Cast Perform in a Crosswalk on ‘Corden’

One of James Corden’s favorite segments on The Late Late Show is “Crosswalk the Musical,” in which he reimagines popular movies in an actual crosswalk. His latest effort is a rendition of “Aladdin,” which features the cast of the new Disney film. In the clip, Corden, dressed as a blue genie, is joined by Will Smith, Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud. At first, Corden assumes he’s playing Genie, but is dismayed when Smith shows up to take on the role (Corden ends up in costume as Abu, the monkey).

As the cast prepares to recreate the story in the middle of Beverly Boulevard, Corden says, “Before we get out there on this magic carpet ride I just wanted to remind everybody that ‘Don’t you dare close your eyes’ is not just a wonderful lyric. It could also save your life. The traffic is real and it’s dangerous.”

The cast opens the crosswalk performance with an elaborate rendition “Friend Like Me,” complete with shooting fire, as onlookers appear confused. They also take on “Prince Ali” and “A Whole New World,” which involves a forklift.

Aladdin, a live-action remake of the 1992 animated classic directed by Guy Ritchie, is in theaters now. For the film’s soundtrack, Smith teamed up with DJ Khalid for a rap-inspired version of “Friend Like Me.”