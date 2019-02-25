Watch Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler’s Silly, Pun-Filled Oscars Intro

Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler deftly handled stand-in opening monologue duties for the host-less Academy Awards Sunday as they arrived onstage to introduce the first category of the night, Best Supporting Actress.

The trio opened with a few knocks on the Academy, with Rudolph noting the absence of the proposed “Popular Movie” category and Poehler poking fun at the axed decision to hand out some awards during commercial breaks.

“We won’t be doing awards during the commercials, but we will be presenting commercials during the awards,” she cracked. “So if all the winners could please say, ‘Hellman’s Mayonnaise – we’re on the side of food,’ instead of your speeches, that would be great.”

Fey, Rudolph and Poehler also offered a spitfire breakdown of what their performance would’ve entailed had they actually been the evening’s hosts, unleashing a string of silly puns and purposely half-baked jokes about the 2019 nominees. “These Spanx are so tight they’ve entered my Spider-Verse,” Poehler joked. “Roma‘s on Netflix, what’s next my microwave makes a movie?” Fey quipped. “And don’t worry, Bradley, after four kids, I too have peed myself at the Grammys,” Rudolph deadpanned.

The bit closed with Rudolph and Poehler doing an outrageous version of “Shallow,” followed by Fey proclaiming, “Look under your seats, you’re all getting one of those cheese sandwiches from the Fyre Festival!”