How to Watch ‘The Suicide Squad’ Online: Stream the Film for Free on HBO Max

Following the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League finally seeing the light of day earlier this year, the DCEU expands with a new gang of anti-heroes in The Suicide Squad, streaming today on HBO Max.

After 2016’s Suicide Squad, this is the second attempt to adapt the superhero franchise for the big screen, following director David Ayers’ version. Margot Robbie once again returns as the bubbly and only semi-destructive Harley Quinn, with Viola Davis also reprising her role as Amanda Waller from the original. Directed by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn, the film brings together a whole new cast of convicts and lovable baddies to the screen.

While there have been discussions and support from the original cast towards releasing an “Ayer Cut” of the original Suicide Squad, which followed a similarly troubled production history to Justice League, this film functions as its own standalone sequel. Whether or not it’s a sequel, the film will debut in cinemas as part of Warner Bros.’ play to premiere its films simultaneously in theaters and streaming, with viewers able to tune in to The Suicide Squad‘s premiere online on HBO Max.

But you might want to join Task Force X sooner rather than later, because the film is dropping earlier than usual — here’s where to watch all the action online.

When Does The Suicide Squad Come Out?

While the official premiere date of The Suicide Squad is Friday, August 6th, the movie will be streaming on HBO Max a few hours earlier to accommodate midnight screenings that start on the night of Thursday, August 5th, the same day as its U.S. theatrical release.

Want to head out to the theater to catch on of these fan screenings? The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters on the 5th, playing to in-person audiences — check your local theaters to see whether The Suicide Squad is playing near you. See tickets and showtimes here.

Need to catch up on the DCEU beforehand? You’ll be able to stream The Suicide Squad for free on HBO Max for 31 days, just like the other blockbuster premieres. The Suicide Squad leaves HBO Max on September 6th.

How to Watch The Suicide Squad Online

You’ll need to sign up for an HBO Max subscription if you want to stream The Suicide Squad online. While the film might eventually be available on other streamers like iTunes, Amazon or other usual video-on-demand sites, HBO Max is the only place to watch The Suicide Squad for the time being.

An HBO Max Ad-Free Plan costs just $14.99 a month right now, and will give much more to stream than just the film itself. An annual plan will also last longer than a one-time movie ticket, and you’ll get 16% off HBO Max if you prepay for 12 months of service ($99.99 with ads, $149.99 without).

For those looking to watch in theater-quality in the comfort of your own home, this version of HBO MAX will let you stream The Suicide Squad free online in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos from your computer, phone or through your TV. (Note: You’ll need a 4K-compatible device to play 4K content on your TV; we recommend the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is just $39.99 right now.)

One bonus to the HBO Max Ad-Free Plan is that subscribers can get instant access to stream The Suicide Squad online the same day it hits theaters, as well as all the other Warner Bros. film drops on the streamer this year. Watch the 2021 The Suicide Squad on-demand as many times as you want for free, and get the entire catalogue of HBO Max content, including the new cut of Justice League, and 2020’s Birds of Prey, Harley Quinn’s solo film. See full HBO Max pricing details here.

How to Stream The Suicide Squad Free

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial, unlike some streaming services like Paramount+ or Amazon Prime. That being said, you can get HBO Max free by signing up for the 7-day Hulu trial, which does include HBO Max for free.

You can get HBO Max for free through AT&T if you subscribe to one of its unlimited phone, TV and internet plans, which is another way to watch The Suicide Squad for free. Activate the HBO Max app, sign in with your AT&T or DIRECTV login credentials and start streaming HBO Max for free.

You don’t just have to settle for streaming the film on a small laptop screen, either — HBO Max is also officially available on Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices as well, in addition to PlayStation 5, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

Where to Watch the Original Suicide Squad

While you don’t have to watch the original movie first, it’s easy to plan a double feature to watch both, since the 2016 Suicide Squad is also streaming for free on HBO Max with a subscription.

Don’t want to subscribe to HBO Max? Suicide Squad (2016) is also currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video.

The Suicide Squad Runtime, Rating, What to Expect

The Suicide Squad has a runtime of 2 hours and 12 minutes and is rated R. Cast members includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, returning cast Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, along with a slew of new actors playing new villains, including Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel and Sylvester Stallone as King Shark.

As the film’s description states, “a task force of convicts are sent to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory and encounter the giant alien Starro.” As seen in the trailer, the plan includes an “Operation Starfish” and Bloodsport’s decision to join the Suicide Squad after Amanda Waller and her nefarious organization Task Force X threaten his daughter while he’s in prison.