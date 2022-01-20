On Thursday, HBO Max released the trailer for The Fallout, a film about two teenage girls grappling with the grief of surviving and losing classmates in a school shooting.

The trailer, which opens with a trigger warning, sees Vada (Jenna Ortega) and Mia (Maddie Ziegler) meeting in a school restroom while a shooting erupts in the hallways. As the haunting vocals of Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over” play in the background, the two teens bond over their trauma and heal after surviving the massacre.

“Did you have like the craziest nightmares last night?” Vada asks Mia in one scene. “You have to be able to sleep to have nightmares,” Mia responds.

Ziegler, who got her start on Dance Moms and recently starred in West Side Story, spoke to Today about working with Megan Park, who wrote and directed the film. “It’s so cool to be part of a female-led movie,” she said. “This message needs to be brought up way more and I’m glad it’s being brought to the forefront.”

The Fallout marks the directorial debut for Park and will feature a score composed by Finneas. “Finneas brought a level of empathy to the characters that could only come from a composer who is from the same generation,” Peymon Maskan, the film’s music supervisor, told Variety. “His score is very much inspired by the hope and willingness to overcome such trauma, and it’s quite memorable.”

The film premiered at last year’s South by Southwest Film Festival and earned two awards, while its director, Park, received the Brightcove Illumination Award for her work.

The Fallout — which also stars Niles Fitch, Will Ropp, and Shailene Woodley — premieres on HBO Max on Jan. 27. Watch it here.