How to Watch ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Online: Stream the Sequel Free on HBO Max

Come on and slam! The sequel to the nostalgic (and looney) 1996 original film, Space Jam, is finally here. Twenty-five years after Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes gang bested an alien invasion on the court, Space Jam: A New Legacy is finally available to watch in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

The updated, Tron-like continuation will star Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James, as well as a rogue computer played by Don Cheadle, who forces James to team with (who else?) the Looney Tunes to compete against the A.I.’s all-star Goon Squad. Following the cult following and success of of the original, Warner Bros. lined up an unprecedented all-star roster of nearly 200 brand collaborations to get in on the jam this summer. The movie itself will debut in cinemas as part of Warner Bros.’ play to premiere their films simultaneously in theaters, and streaming, with viewers able to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy online on HBO Max.

So log in to the Serververse and join the toons, because we’ve rounded up the best ways to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy online.

When Does Space Jam: A New Legacy Come Out?

Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit movie theaters on Friday, July 16. Check your local theaters to see whether Space Jam: A New Legacy is playing near you. See tickets and showtimes here.

You can also watch the Space Jam sequel from home on HBO Max. Space Jam: A New Legacy will debut on HBO Max Friday July 16, the same day as its U.S. theatrical release.

You’ll be able to stream the movie for free on HBO Max for 31 days, just like the other blockbuster premieres. Space Jam: A New Legacy leaves HBO Max on August 16.

How to Watch Space Jam: A New Legacy Online

Want to stream Space Jam: A New Legacy online? You’ll need to sign up for an HBO Max subscription. HBO Max is the only place to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy online for the time being — you won’t be able to find it on iTunes, Amazon or any of the other usual video-on-demand sites.

An HBO Max subscription costs just $14.99 a month right now, which is cheaper than a theater ticket, and about the same price as Netflix. You can also try the new annual plan, which gives you 16% off HBO Max if you prepay for 12 months of service ($99.99 with ads, $149.99 without).

This version of the HBO Max subscription lets you stream Space Jam: A New Legacy free online in theater-quality 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos from your computer, phone or through your TV (note: you’ll need a 4K-compatible device to play 4K content on your TV; we recommend the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is just $37.99 right now).

HBO Max subscribers can get instant access to stream Space Jam: A New Legacy online the same day it hits theaters. You can also watch the 2021 Space Jam on-demand as many times as you want for free. Your HBO Max subscription also lets you watch the entire catalogue of HBO Max content, including the new In the Heights movie, and the recent fan-approved Friends reunion special. See full HBO Max pricing details here.

How to Stream Space Jam: A New Legacy Free

Unlike some streaming services like Paramount+ or Amazon Prime, who both offer free trials, HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial. However, you can get HBO Max free by signing up for the 7-day Hulu trial, which does include HBO Max for free.

Another way to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy for free? You can get HBO Max for free through AT&T if you subscribe to one of their unlimited phone, TV and internet plans. To activate, download the HBO Max app, sign in with your AT&T or DIRECTV login credentials and start streaming HBO Max for free.

HBO Max is also officially available on Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices as well, in addition to PlayStation 5, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

Where to Watch the Original Space Jam

While it’s not necessary to watch the original movie first, it’s still a ton of fun and easy to watch as a double feature, since Space Jam (1996) is also streaming for free on HBO Max with a subscription.

Don’t want to subscribe to HBO Max? Space Jam (1996) is also currently streaming on Hulu, and is available to rent or purchase on Prime Video.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Runtime, Rating, What to Expect

Space Jam: A New Legacy has a run time of 1 hour and 55 minutes and is rated PG. Cast members include LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Sonequa Martin-Green, along with Zendaya and veteran voice actor Jeff Bergman, plus an impressive roster of fellow basketball players, including Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

Unlike the alien invasion of the original, Space Jam 2021 has the Los Angeles Lakers great team up with Bugs Bunny and company and compete against the A.I.’s all-star Goon Squad. As seen in the trailer, the Looney Tunes aren’t the only characters in this digital world: the Ready Player One-esque lineup includes other Warner Bros. cartoons like The Flintstones, the Iron Giant, King Kong, Scooby-Doo and Yogi Bear as spectators and cameos.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is one of the Warner Bros. films to be released this year on HBO Max alongside a full theatrical release. Warner Bros. has announced that its entire slate of tentpole 2021 films will debut on the streaming service on the same day the movie hits theaters.

How to Get the Space Jam: A New Legacy Original Soundtrack Online

The original soundtrack to Space Jam: A New Legacy features new songs from the film, such as Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pump Up the Jam” and Cordae and Duckwrth’s “Settle the Score.” The soundtrack also features the first single “We Win” from Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby.

Stars like Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Big Freedia, 24kGoldn, Brockhampton, and Chance the Rapper are also featured on the track list (not to mention Dame D.O.L.L.A., a.k.a. NBA star Damian Lillard).The soundtrack is available for preorder now but will release the same day the film premiers, and will be available to stream on Amazon Music.

