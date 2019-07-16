Watch Ralph Fiennes Lead the Charge in ‘The King’s Man’ Trailer

Ralph Fiennes steps into the role of spy in the trailer for The King’s Man, the upcoming prequel to Kingsman. Set during World War I the film imagines the origins of the secret British intelligence agency, revealing how the world of the original film came to be. The movie promises more action, more deception and, of course, more well-tailored suits.

In the trailer, Harris Dickinson steps in the role of Conrad, a new recruit, pulled into the secret organization by Fiennes, who plays the Duke Of Oxford. Director Matthew Vaughn revealed to Empire that the duo are actually father and son. “Conrad is the son of the Duke Of Oxford,” the director said. “Oxford is a reactionary, Conrad is a revolutionary. It’s about a father and son relationship where they couldn’t have more opposing views on life, yet love each other dearly.”

The official synopsis reads, “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.”

Directed by Vaughn, the film is based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance also star. The movie is in theaters February 14, 2020.