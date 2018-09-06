Watch Quincy Jones Reflect on Art, Ego, Legacy in Netflix Doc Trailer

Quincy Jones reflects on his remarkable career in the new trailer for the upcoming documentary, Quincy.

The trailer is filled with archival footage of Jones performing on stage, working in the studio and palling around with popes, presidents and other musical luminaries. It also teases interviews with artists like Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Will Smith, while Barack Obama’s voice appears at the end to sum up Jones’ legacy: “At each stage in this remarkable career, he’s been somebody who’s walked through that door before anybody else has.”

However, the clip also includes more vulnerable moments, whether it’s Jones discussing his childhood in Chicago or footage of the legendary musician hooked up to a breathing machine during a recent hospitalization. Jones also exudes a sweet humility when looking back on his wildly succesful career. After co-director Rashida Jones – who’s also one of Quincy’s six daughters – asks her father how he balances ego and art, Jones replies, “You have to dream so big that you can’t get an ego cause you’ll never fulfill all those dreams.”

Rashida Jones co-directed Quincy with Alan Hicks. The film premieres September 21st on Netflix.