Oscars 2019: How to Watch and Stream the Academy Awards

The 91st Academy Awards are finally upon us, and if you’re looking to stream the Oscars online, we’ve found a couple easy ways for you to watch the show for free.

Netflix’s Roma leads the pack with 10 nominations, including a Best Picture nod, while Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born is up for eight Oscars, including Best Actor for Cooper, Best Actress for Gaga, Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott and Best Original Song for “Shallow.” Bohemian Rhapsody has five nods, including Best Picture, and a Best Actor nomination for Rami Malek, while Green Book earned five nominations as well.

Gaga and Cooper are expected to perform “Shallow” during the Oscars telecast, and producers have also announced performances from Jennifer Hudson, Queen featuring Adam Lambert, and Bette Midler, who will be covering “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” originally performed by Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns. You can stream all the nominated films and songs online here.

For the first time in 30 years, the Oscars will be without a host, and viewers will no doubt be tuning in to see how the emcee-less proceedings play out. The 2019 Academy Awards air live this Sunday, February 24th at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC. The network is streaming the show on its website, but you’ll have to sign-in with your cable provider or satellite service.

Conversely, you can also sign up with a live TV streaming service and use it to watch the show online, or cast it to your TV. We like Hulu with Live TV, which includes ABC on its channel lineup and lets you stream content from your phone, laptop, tablet or smart TV. Click here to get a 7-day free trial to Hulu, which will get you instant access to the ceremony (Note: streaming sites like Sling TV and fuboTV do not carry ABC at all, so even if you’re signed up on those platforms, you won’t be able to view the show).

Another option: Get a conventional antenna like this one from Amazon to try and pick up your local ABC affiliate for free. Amazon Prime members can get next-day delivery so your antenna arrives in time for Sunday’s big show.

Editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.