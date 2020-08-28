With Premier Access of ‘Mulan,’ Disney+ Brings a Cinematic Experience to Your Home

Disney+ is bringing the big-screen action of Mulan to your screens at home this month thanks to Premier Access. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to Mulan for a single additional fee on disneyplus.com and in the Disney+ app on select platforms, including Apple, Google, and Roku. The live-action remake of the 1998 animated classic will be available exclusively for Disney+ subscribers with Premier Access to Mulan, to watch before it’s made available anywhere else.

Streaming in sparkling ultra high-definition (UHD), Disney+ also has Mulan with Dolby Audio sound, meaning you can enjoy the same full, immersive sound system used in professional cinemas. Unlike a regular movie-going experience though — where you pay to see a film once — once you have Premier Access to Mulan, you’ll be able to watch the movie as many times as you want as long as you remain a Disney+ subscriber.

Stream Mulan on Disney+ here

All the great Disney+ benefits and features apply here too: the film streams ad-free, you can watch it on your favorite device, and you can start and pause the movie whenever you want.

To watch Mulan on Disney+, sign up first for a Disney+ subscription (which costs just $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year). Once you’ve signed up, you can then add Premier Access to Mulan for $29.99. It’ll load into your account instantly and you’ll be able to watch it right away on opening day, or save it for a viewing party with friends and family.

Disney+

Premier Access to Mulan delivers the same thrill of watching a blockbuster film on opening night, in the comfort of your own home. Starting September 4th, stream Mulan before anyone else with the same crisp, high-definition picture quality and big, bold sound you’d get from a theater. The only thing you have to provide is the popcorn.